Spoiler alert! Eleven's super powers are not just limited to her abilities on Stranger Things.
The kids from Netflix's supernatural hit joined Jimmy Fallon last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to spill some secrets in a bit called "Stranger Strings." No, these secrets weren't about the show's second season. These were personal things such as "I still sleep with a night light" and "I eat french fries on my hamburger." Each of the young actors—and Fallon, who we all know is very much still a kid at heart—would read a secret and then cast their votes by spraying that person with silly string.
Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, revealed that she isn't just a great actress. She can also flawlessly rap Nicki Minaj's verse on Kanye West's "Monster." A truth bomb like that one can't go undetonated on late night, of course, so Fallon asks her to back it up. Which she does. Like a boss.
This isn't Millie Bobby Brown's first musical tribute. She recently shared two videos of her singing a tribute to Amy Winehouse: one from now and one a #TBT when she was only five years old.
Sit back and watch her slay "Monster" live for Fallon and her castmates.
