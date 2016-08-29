When it comes to the final seasons of Game of Thrones, well, "good things must come to an end or they’re not good anymore," Maisie Williams, a.k.a. Arya Stark, told Variety. The actress, who recently received her first Emmy nomination for her multifaceted portrayal of the youngest Stark daughter, agrees with show creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss that "it’s time to wrap this up" and end the show meaningfully. But how, exactly?
"It would be wonderful to work with one of the Starks again," she said. "But I just want [Arya] to see Melisandre or Cersei and not be dead at the end of it. To cross another big name off the list."
As for the aforementioned Starks, Williams is optimistic that "now, hopefully we get our revenge, but we’re also gonna be a little bit messed up by it all. And who can blame us? Hopefully, we stay sane and we stay on the straight and narrow, or we can just become a band of outlaws and just run riot, that’d be fun, too!"
If Arya reunited with Jon Snow, Williams thinks they could make quite the dangerous pair — if Snow would only be open to it. "She’s far more effective to fight with Jon than any of his other soldiers," she told the magazine. "She’s been training for years, she’s effectively like a Stark CIA agent, and I think if they would meet again, Jon would brush that off."
Surely, Jon Snow wouldn't be so foolish. We hope not!
