The sixth and final season of Girls is currently filming — and Lena Dunham may have just given us a sneak peek on Instagram.
Clad in a sporty white bikini, Dunham, a.k.a. the perpetually trying-to-figure-it-all-out Hannah Horvath, stands on a boat, looking over her shoulder at the camera, and flashing a peace sign. While this in and of itself doesn't necessarily scream "Girls preview!" the short, sweet caption of #girlsdoesflorida does.
Dunham followed the pic with a second #girlsdoesflorida photo declaring herself to be "a lifestyle blogger now!" Because, "People love it!!! They love the sporty lifestyle!"
Which, of course, makes us ask: What does it all mean? Is Hannah on a Girls girls trip to sunny Florida? Or did her breakup with Fran make her decide to flee New York altogether? And where, exactly, is her ex-beau Adam in all of this?
Some stealthy paparazzi photos from the Manhattan set of the show's upcoming season show Dunham and actor Adam Driver holding hands and (gasp) locking lips, despite the fact that when last we saw him, he was smack-dab in the middle of a rather surprising relationship with Hannah's BFF, Jessa, played by Jemima Kirke.
So many questions! With such a seemingly long time until the show's final season premieres, hopefully, we'll get some answers.
