In the books, the line “The North remembers” belongs to Lord Manderly. In the show, the line and Lord Manderly’s balls belong to Lyanna Mormont. This is what we mean when we say this season is all about the women . To be fair, we should have seen this coming when she gave Stannis the Heisman last season, writing that Bear Island will only pledge loyalty to House Stark. But we couldn't have seen it coming; she was offscreen.Bella Ramsey, the powerhouse who gives life to Lyanna and therefore to all of us, was a relative unknown being cast on the show."We were excited about the prospect of the character, because she's mentioned in passing in the previous season," co-showrunner D.B. Weiss says in post-episode commentary. "The more we thought about it, Jon is gonna come up against so many old guys with beards in the North, that, like, what if she was a tougher audience?"Weiss goes on to praise Ramsey’s acting.“It also was terrifying because it's putting a lot of dramatic weight on the shoulders of somebody who needs to be very young, and we're very lucky to have found Bella because she is doing such a great job of just talking smack to these guys who are used to being the heroes who make proclamations."Ramsey also wowed her costars and the writer of her first episode, "Battle of the Bastards." “The Lyanna scene was a lot of fun,” episode writer and Thrones producer Bryan Cogman tells Entertainment Weekly . “Bella is a terrific young actress – the whole cast and crew were very impressed. I think, much like the character does with Jon, Sansa, and Davos, Bella kept Kit, Sophie, and Liam on their toes!”So what’s this pint-sized powerhouse doing next? Starring in a CBBC adaptation of The Worst Witch , a TV remake of a 1986 cult classic , filming now. That seems like a minor role but remember: There are no small parts, only small actors.Don’t believe she’s the People’s Champ? Check out these memes.