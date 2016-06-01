There's a lot of nudity on Game of Thrones. Emilia Clarke herself doesn't seem to mind it. She even watches the scenes back again and again, with her parents.
And HBO seems pretty content with the amount of skin and sex on many of its popular series. But, the network isn't really into the idea of its most titillating nude scenes being uploaded to Pornhub.
It seems that in addition to being Kanye fans, Pornhub users are really, really into Game of Thrones. Specifically, Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. Numerous clips from the show are apparently showing up on the "Fantasy" section of the site.
The Sun reports that "traffic peaked at 370 percent on Sunday, April 24 in America," the premiere date of the sixth season. In addition to Mother of Dragons scenes, Pornhub users also search for Cersei Lannister — specifically, her "walk of shame" scene. Weird.
HBO agrees.
In a statement to The Sun, the network said, "HBO is aware of the issue and is in the process of getting material taken down from Pornhub."
We've all seen what Daenerys is capable of when she's surrounded by horny men. Tread lightly, Pornhub.
