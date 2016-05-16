Warning: This post contains spoilers from last night's episode of Game of Thrones. Read at your own risk.
Talk about hot stuff coming through. In an epic scene that should have been soundtracked by "Run The World (Girls)," Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen emerged victorious — and totally naked — from a fire that engulfed her Dothraki captors. Damn, girl.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Clarke spoke about owning her decision to go nude for the "spine-chilling moment."
“I’d like to remind people the last time I took my clothes off was season 3,” she told the magazine. “That was a while ago. It’s now season 6. But this is all me, all proud, all strong. I’m just feeling genuinely happy I said ‘Yes.’ That ain’t no body double!”
Her scene was shot on a closed set in Belfast to afford some privacy, while the Dothraki actors shot their part in Spain. Clarke said that decision helped her feel more "in control" of exposing her body.
"Taking off my clothes is not the easiest thing, but with the magic of the effects, I don’t have to do a season 1 and go on a cliff and do it,” she explained. “I’m in control of it.”
Was there any doubt that this gal was in control? No chance.
