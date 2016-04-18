When it comes to women and on-screen nudity, the decision of whether or not to use a body double is every actress' prerogative. There is no right choice, and there is no shame either way. At least, that's how it's supposed to be. But after Cersei Lannister's infamous naked "walk of shame" in the Game of Thrones season 5 finale last year, viewers complained that actress Lena Headey used a body double. On Twitter, fans called it "depressing," and "terrible," a "tragedy" that made them "feel cheated."
Really, people? That is what you thought was worth remarking on about that crazy-ass finale? Headey had the same reaction. "Some people thought I was less of an actress because I didn’t get my tits out," she told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. "It was really a bit shocking. I’ve done nudity. I’m not adverse to it." Headey has long been very open about her choice to use a body double in that particular scene. And while she doesn't have to justify her decision to anyone, she did take the opportunity to explain why she thought using a body double would render a better emotional performance.
Really, people? That is what you thought was worth remarking on about that crazy-ass finale? Headey had the same reaction. "Some people thought I was less of an actress because I didn’t get my tits out," she told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. "It was really a bit shocking. I’ve done nudity. I’m not adverse to it." Headey has long been very open about her choice to use a body double in that particular scene. And while she doesn't have to justify her decision to anyone, she did take the opportunity to explain why she thought using a body double would render a better emotional performance.
"I know I’m a very emotional actor and I get really driven by that," Headey explained to EW. "In order to do my job, I allow myself to be really vulnerable... Things really affect me. And the thought of being naked for three days and trying to contain her in the way she would be I think I would feel very angry. I didn’t want to be angry. I don’t think Cersei would be angry. I did what I thought she would do, emotionally."
Headey also wants to clear up any misconceptions about her involvement in the casting process. "People [assume] I picked Rebecca. Like I was in the casting and picked a hot body. Like I demanded to have a hot body... I had no judgment in that or desire to be involved," she said. "Because as a woman, that drives me mad; the thought I’m like, 'Nope! Nope!' [and dismissing nude women] in a room. I genuinely wouldn’t. Because none of it is about vanity for me — none of it — otherwise I couldn’t do it." Lena, we think you did things just right.
Advertisement