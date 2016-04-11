As our Jon Snow conspiracy theory continues to exist on the back burner, we are now dedicating our attention to the women of Game of Thrones. The season 6 premiere is now less than two weeks away (April 24 — rejoice!) and with another trailer released today, we have a longer glimpse at how the female characters are doing. This season is all about revenge, resistance, and revolt.
So, let's review what's going on with the wild women of Westeros, and beyond.
Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) seems to be gathering men-at-arms, and really embracing her potential acts of vengeance.
Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is still blind and working to prove herself to the Faceless Man. She is nearing her third and final chance.
Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is really trying to make the Lannister's redeem their (in her eyes) rightful place at the top.
Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is being tossed around and held captive by a group of women, maybe Khal Drogo's widows.
Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) seems to be back in Riverlands, no doubt to protect someone important to her.
Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) is in a dungeon and looks dirty, hungry, and hopeless.
Melisandre (Carice van Houten) looked like a less confident version of herself in the last trailer, and it still seems that she will slink into the shadows this season.
The (New) Red Priestess (Ania Bukstein) might be taking over the role as behind-the-scenes HBIC. The first episode is called "The Red Woman," and we kind of feel like she just might be the one its titled after.
See her first appearance at 0:55 in the new trailer below.
