Last week's Game of Thrones episode features a very naked Khaleesi emerging from a flaming temple. It's the kind of scene that could make you think twice about catching up on the show with your parents. But however awkward it might be for the average viewer to pick GoT for family entertainment, it has to be even more uncomfortable for Emilia Clarke herself. But that didn't stop her from convincing her parents to watch it — and joining them.
During an interview on Live! With Kelly, Clarke explained that she watched the episode with her parents after they commented on her lack of screen time in season 6 up to that point. She explained, "I ended up sitting them down, and being like, 'Let's watch it,' and instantly regretting it." Her dad's one comment — "Again?" — obviously proved they'd seen (or at least heard about) the last time Clarke found herself walking naked through fire on the show. It may not be the kind of video of your kid you want to share on Facebook, but they're probably proud of their little Mother of Dragons.
Advertisement