The Throwback Hair Accessory L.A.'s Coolest Fashion Girls Are Obsessed With

We're here for hair candy of all kinds. Claw clips? Fun! Scrunchies? We'll take one in every colour. Gemstone bobby pins? Stack 'em up. But of all the '90s-throwback hair accessories that have seen trend revivals recently, the humble headband is perhaps the most stylishly summer-ready of them all.
This season, red-carpet regulars (like Elle Fanning and Jessica Alba) to Instagram's mega-influencers (like Julie Sariñana and Camila Coelho) alike have been topping their hair with a perfectly-placed band across the crown — and it's giving us all kinds of easy-updo inspiration. Padded, wrapped, studded with pearls; however you take your headband, there's a cool-girl way to style it that can take you from your next black-tie wedding to Saturday's boozy brunch, and every warm-weather occasion in between.
Click ahead to see the hairstyles we're loving for summer for all the motivation you need to dust off your long-neglected headband collection... or find a shiny, new, possibly leopard-printed one to add to your vanity.
