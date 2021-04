As Piper points out, vilifying all beauty dupes is not the answer. Some might be more sustainable or have better credentials than the original product. It pays to do your own research, though. Check websites for information on ingredients, look out for logos and certifications printed on packaging and don't be afraid to question brands and sellers on their claims, whether that's via social media or by contacting them directly. It's the idea that we need to constantly buy more – of which dupe culture is definitely guilty – that's of increasing concern. The first port of call? Aim to shop responsibly. While it's difficult not to be swayed by mesmerizing dupe hauls and buzzy products gone viral on TikTok, being mindful is a good first step. Consider buying products only when you're running low, buying skincare specifically formulated to your individual skin type , and trying not to buy on impulse. It can make all the difference.