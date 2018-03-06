In the grand scheme of skin-care trends, it takes a pretty remarkable ingredient to stay in the limelight for long. Few would have predicted the long-lasting popularity of charcoal beauty products but, for better or for worse, they have shown remarkable staying power. The powerhouse detoxifier is still making its way into new skin-care products — including masks, shampoos, and even toothpaste — every day.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best products laced with charcoal, plus a few that you might not have heard of before. From a mask that rids skin of oil (without the mess) to a toothbrush that naturally deodorises, these aren't your average products. Click through our slideshow for nine reasons to jump on the charcoal bandwagon.