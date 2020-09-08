I Tried £450 Worth Of Beauty Pie Products. Here Are My Honest Thoughts

From Glossybox to FabFitFun, subscription services are a seriously smart way for beauty obsessives to get a taste for shiny new brands and products. But it's fair to say that nothing has piqued our interest quite like luxury beauty concept, Beauty Pie.
What is Beauty Pie?
Beauty Pie is a beauty membership service which boasts skincare, haircare, makeup and body care products under the Beauty Pie brand. The products are luxury (sourced from 20 leading laboratories, which also produce formulas for big-name designer beauty brands) but are sold at a considerably lower price when you sign up. Up to 85% off, in fact.
How does Beauty Pie work?
There are different levels of membership, starting from £5 per month (ideal for those who just want to try a couple of products) to £50 a month for beauty lovers who want to give multiple products a go. Unlike beauty subscription boxes, you get to choose your own products. Each membership does have a spending limit but there's a handy bar on site which will help you shop without going over budget. Should you change your mind, cancellations are possible, but memberships have a three-month minimum. You can cancel after 14 days if you don't have an order pending.
There are different levels of membership, starting from £5 per month (ideal for those who just want to try a couple of products) to £50 a month for beauty lovers who want to give multiple products a go. Unlike beauty subscription boxes, you get to choose your own products. Each membership does have a spending limit but there's a handy bar on site which will help you shop without going over budget. Should you change your mind, cancellations are possible, but memberships have a three-month minimum. You can cancel after 14 days if you don't have an order pending.
What are the best Beauty Pie products?
All products are high quality at Beauty Pie but beauty editors, influencers and shoppers almost always gravitate to skincare, thanks to transformative ingredients such as vitamin C, retinol and hyaluronic acid. That said, the choice is pretty endless. Click through to discover some of the best beauty products from Beauty Pie and how to shop them without the price hike.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.