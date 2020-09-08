I Tried £450 Worth Of Beauty Pie Products. Here Are My Honest Thoughts

How does Beauty Pie work?



There are different levels of membership, starting from £5 per month (ideal for those who just want to try a couple of products) to £50 a month for beauty lovers who want to give multiple products a go. Unlike beauty subscription boxes, you get to choose your own products. Each membership does have a spending limit but there's a handy bar on site which will help you shop without going over budget. Should you change your mind, cancellations are possible, but memberships have a three-month minimum. You can cancel after 14 days if you don't have an order pending.