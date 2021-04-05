Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's on-and-off relationship has been a staple plot over the course of the past 19 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Even in the current season, the final chapter in the show's long run, the pair's connection is still a source of intrigue for Skourtney truthers.
When we first met the Kardashian-Jenners in 2007, Scott was already a beloved member of the family as Kourtney's boyfriend. As the show unfolded, we watched him and Kourtney face their highs and lows; the births of their three children as well as their various breakups all played out on camera. That "will they, won't they" has been one of the key storylines of the popular reality series, leading fans to hold on to a (pipe)dream of Kourtney and Scott getting back together at the end of the day.
KUWTK viewers aren't the only Skourtney loyalists — even the show itself seems to be hinting that these two are ultimately meant to be. In a sneak peek of the upcoming April 1 episode, Kourtney and Scott wind up staying at the family's Malibu vacation home on the same night, with their kids coincidentally hanging out elsewhere. Seems like fate, right? Scott definitely thinks so.
“This is like the world bringing us together,” he says, jokingly, in a clip.
It's been quite some time since Kourtney and Scott have been alone together since they broke up for good in 2018, so things aren't as easy as they used to be; there's a lot of awkward silence between the two of them even as they settle in for a movie night. But they still have chemistry, even if it's more of the friendship nature now.
“It’s been years since we did this and it’s just a little bit weird,” she admitted as the exes binged on sweets during a movie night at home. “I forgot how nice it is to just have a conversation with Scott without the kids. We’re friends.”
"Purely platonic," Scott added. (Was that a twinge of sadness in his voice?)
KUWTK may be pushing the Skourtney agenda this season, but we know how things played out between the exes in real life. Kourtney is now tattoo-official with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, and Scott is still hanging out with Amelia Gray Hamlin. The reality stars' new relationships aren't stopping shippers from dreaming, though — even Chuck and Blair found their way back to each other eventually.
The final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 PM EST on E!.