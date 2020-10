This Wholesome Netflix Horror Comedy Is Exactly What This Halloween Season Needs

Vampires vs The Bronx follows Miguel (Jaden Michael) aka Lil Mayor, a wide-eyed teen trying to preserve the culture of his block, and specifically his favourite bodega (owned by Tony, played by one-half of the Bodega Boys, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez from Desus & Mero , who is expertly stunt cast here). Miguel is posting flyers all over the Bronx for a fundraising block party, next to the missing-persons posters that are popping up more and more as vampires ravage the streets. Miguel and his best buddies Bobby (Gerald W. Jones III) and Luis (Gregory Diaz IV) end up being our trio of heroes. Aside from being adorable, their chemistry is as good as their vampire-slaying skills. It’s not just the boys repping for this borough in peril, though. They’re joined by Miguel’s crush Rita (Coco Jones) who brings much-needed vampire-hunting knowledge since the guys only know what they learned from watching Blade (a nice touch to have these kids of colour looking to the first Black Marvel superhero for tips). The scenestealer has to be Gloria (Imani Lewis), a budding influencer whose vlogging of the hood’s happenings serve as a hysterical narration throughout the film.