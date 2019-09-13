What Really Goes Through A Celebrity’s Head On The Red Carpet

3:30 p.m. — My dress arrives from the tailor. It was all very last-minute. My stylist, Annabelle Harron, shipped it from Italy, and it only got here the day before. My hair and makeup team arrive again, and we start to create the look for the evening. I’m wearing a Fendi Couture gown they lent me that has a very romantic feel, so we want to bring a little bit of romance to the look. My hairstylist, Rebecca, and I decide we want to wear my hair back because I haven’t done a look with my hair back yet at a festival. My hair right now is a bob, so she was able to create a beautiful updo with literally no hair. That’s a testament to her talent. During hair and makeup I try to drink four or five glasses of water. It's helpful to stay hydrated when you're going to be photographed.