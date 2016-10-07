Ah, Watch What Happens Live, the juiciest show on television. The Bravo show continues to deliver A+ gossip. Last week, January Jones dished on her past relationship with Ashton Kutcher. And let's not forget that time Jennifer Lawrence told the world that yes, she and Liam Hemsworth once kissed — and it wasn't for a movie.
This week, the WWHL stork delivered the gift of Hocus Pocus. Or a "maybe" Hocus Pocus. Sarah Jessica Parker, who was there to promote her new HBO show Divorce, admitted that she hasn't said no to a Hocus Pocus sequel. What?!
Of course, in internet language, this means that somewhere in Burbank, principal production for Hocus Pocus 2 just wrapped. That isn't the case, however. Parker seems disappointed that Hocus Pocus 2 hasn't happened yet — but that's pretty much it.
When Cohen inquired about Hocus Pocus 2, SJP answered, "I would love that. I think we’ve all been fairly vocal about being very keen, but that hasn’t created any groundswell of movement."
Cohen and Parker go on to discuss Hocus Pocus and both seem kind of puzzled by its success.
"That movie's turned into a huge, cult thing," Cohen says quizzically.
"I know, isn't that funny?" Parker responds.
To which, we say: No, it is not funny. Hocus Pocus is the undisputed queen of Halloween movies, okay?
Watch the full clip, below.
