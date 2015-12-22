Jennifer Lawrence Admits Kissing Liam Hemsworth In Real Life, But Won't Date Justin Bieber

Well, well, well. Jennifer Lawrence is full of confessions these days.



Though the Joy star struck out with her secret (engaged) crush Seth Meyers, it seems she had better luck with one of her own Hunger Games costars. Yep, turns out she and Liam Hemsworth totally kissed in real life.



"Liam and I grew up together," she explained during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, in which a caller quizzed her about an off-set dalliance. "Liam's real hot, what would you have done? Yeah."



The actress pleaded the fifth when asked about her past relationship with Chris Martin, but did 'fess up to using tongues when kissing Bradley Cooper and to "sexually harassing" her famously good-looking bodyguards.



One guy that doesn't have a chance of getting close to Lawrence? Justin Bieber, who has spoken glowingly of the star in past interviews.



"I'm going to say a hard no," she declared. "But thanks."



Sorry, Biebs. Watch Lawrence's interview, including her admission about getting high before the Oscars, below.

