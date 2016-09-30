Let's get this story straight: technically Ashton Kutcher did not tell January Jones that she couldn't act. Though, he might have told her that she wouldn't be good at acting.
During Jones' recent appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, she clarified a few things from a 2009 GQ story. This was after a caller inquired about Kutcher's relationship with Jones:
"Jones, have you ever talked to Ashton Kutcher after he said you couldn't act?"
"Oh, ouch!" Jones said in response. She told Andy Cohen that she, in fact, never said Ashton Kutcher told her that she couldn't act. She said that someone she dated wasn't supportive of an acting career at all. Huge difference. Well, kind of?
“The guy I was dating when I first got to L.A. was not supportive of my acting,” she said in the 2009 interview. “He was like, I don’t think you’re going to be good at this."
The writer of the article later did the math and assumed this was Kutcher, her ex-boyfriend (they dated back 1999).
This is all well and good, but the facts are still unclear: did Ashton Kutcher tell January Jones she wouldn't be good at acting? Based on Jone's attitude towards Kutcher, it would seem he's the culprit.
“I’m super happy for [Ashton] and his family to be political and all that," she says in the clip. Ah, yes, very political. When Cohen presses for more info ("Was it him?!" he asks), Jones just laughs. As for her acting skills, Jones's doing all right. If you haven't heard, she was on a teeny-tiny show called Mad Men.
As for Ashton? His show The Ranch is a "middling comedy, loaded up with corny and broad gags," according to the New York Times. I'll just leave that there. To be political and all that.
