Who Has Left Farmer Wants A Wife 2024?

Right now, five farmers and a bunch of single women are trying to find that 'spark' on the latest season of Farmer Wants A Wife Australia.
At the start of the season, the five farmers each met eight single ladies who were interested in getting to know them better. At The Convent in the Hunter Valley, the farmers and the women got to know each other a little better during a series of speed dates.
By the end of the speed dating round, the farmers had whittled down their potential suitors to five women, who they then invited back to their properties for the farm stays.
They then said goodbye to the woman they felt they had the least connection with.
Farmer Bert
After the speed dating round, Farmer Bert chose to take Karli, Caitlin, April, Lauren, and Caity back to the farm with him, leaving Olivia, Ruby and Morgan to head home.
Olivia
Ruby
Morgan
At the farm stay, things took a turn for the dramatic with Karli and April clashing during the first few episodes, leading Bert to send April home.
April
“I hate drama. I have an incredibly busy life, and drama is not something I tolerate. That’s a problem for me,” Bert said before eliminating April.
Farmer Dustin
At the end of the speed dating round, 26-year-old Dustin chose Sophie, Anna, Chloe, Kara and Izzy to go to the farm with him, which left Felicity, Rebecca and Kianah heading home.
Felicity, Rebecca & Kianah
After a double date with Anna and Kara, he decided to send Kara home.
Kara
Farmer Dean
After the speed dating round, Teegan, Bella, Tiffany, Hayley and Kate joined Dean on his farm and Chloe, Jayden and Danae headed home.
Chloe, Jayden, Danae
He went on a double date with Tiffany and Kate and decided to send Kate home.
Kate
Farmer Joe
Sarah, Claire, Keely, Cayla and Chelsea joined Farmer Joe on the farm after the speed dating round, while Alice, Jen and Taylah headed home.
Alice, Jen, Taylah
He invited Chelsea and Keely on his double date and ultimately decided to say goodbye to Chelsea.
Chelsea
Farmer Tom
At the end of the speed dating round, Farmer Tom decided he clicked best with Sarah C, Krissy, Taylah, Sarah A and Abby and invited them back to the farm. Meanwhile, Emma, Laura and Holly headed home.
Emma, Laura, Holly
After going on a double date with Taylah and Abby, Tom decided to send Abby home.
Abby
At the time of publishing, each of the farmers have four woman remaining on their farm stay.
Keep checking back here as we continue to update this article as more women leave the show as the farmers continue their FWAW journey.