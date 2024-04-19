Where Is Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 Filmed?

Five farmers and a bunch of single women are currently looking for love on the latest season of Farmer Wants A Wife Australia.
One of the most unique drawcards of FWAW is the beautiful locations where the series is filmed. Each season, we get a glimpse into some of the most stunning regions across Australia, when the farmers take their chosen 'potential wives' back to their properties for the farm stays.
We also get to visit another amazing venue regularly throughout the season -- The Convent boutique hotel in NSW's Hunter Valley.
The Convent is where we are first introduced to the farmers and their potential suitors during the speed dating round and it's where the cast come back together for social events throughout the season.
The Convent is nestled between vineyards and lush, manicured gardens in the Hunter Valley's Pokolbin region. The sprawling hotel offers boutique accommodation, wine tasting at the in-house vineyard Pepper Tree Winery, and fine dining at the hatted restaurant Circa 1876. The property also boasts a private retreat with its own tennis court and pool.
It's a popular venue for weddings, corporate events and weekend getaways -- and of course, Farmer Wants A Wife dinner parties and balls!
The Convent has a rich and fascinating history, too. The historical building was originally built in 1909, 500 kilometres northeast of the Hunter Valley in the small town of Coonamble, in NSW's central west region.
It was originally a residence for Irish-born Brigidine nuns, who were invited to Australia by Bishop James Murray to establish the first Brigidine Order school in the country.
The building remained a boarding school until 1980 when it was shut down. By the mid-1980s, the historical building was in such disrepair that it was flagged for demolition.
Luckily, Peppers Guest House owners Mike and Suzi O'Connor, media magnate James Fairfax, and restaurateurs Robert and Sally Molines joined forces to save the building and relocate it to the Hunter Valley tourism region.
The building was dismantled and carefully catalogued, before being transferred to the Hunter Valley location and reassembled.
Once the building was reassembled, Suzi O'Connor gave it a much needed renovation, blending the historical architecture with modern features and facilities.
The building now has a 'European luxe meets Hamptons Long Island' vibe, which it turns out is perfect for speed dates on the verandah and under the trees in the manicured gardens, and dinner parties in the conference room.
The other locations featured in this season are Farmer Bert's pineapple farm in Wamuran in Queensland, Farmer Dean's farm in the Gympie region of Queensland, Farmer Dustin's cattle, sheep, goat and crop farm near Condobolin in NSW's central west, Farmer Joe's sheep and cattle farm in the Snowy Mountains region, and Farmer Tom's cattle and crop farm in Victoria's Goulburn Valley region.