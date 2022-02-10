R29 Editors On Their Most Versatile Wardrobe Pieces

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Whether you knew exactly what you wanted before you laid eyes on it, or you hesitantly bought it on a whim, we all have that piece — or pieces, in my case — in our wardrobes that we took a chance on and now can't do without.
Sometimes you spend a lot of money on a good-quality plain white t-shirt, or other traditional capsule pieces, with the assumption you'll wear it every day and they'll pay for themselves, eventually — and sometimes they do! But then there are the items we pick up, whether deliberately or not, that worm their way into our everyday wardrobes, unexpectedly becoming pillars of every outfit.
Below, team Refinery29 Australia share their surprising staples, from pearl-encrusted sandals to the cardigan that made one editor believe in colour again and the pants that have been recommended to plenty of passerbys, here are our most versatile wardrobe pieces.
Maggie Zhou, Writer & Producer
"Back in the throes of 2020’s lockdown, I was itching to do some sort of shopping, which led me to religiously poring over Facebook groups selling secondhand clothes. I found myself in PPENNYLANE SELLING, a group that specialises in the reselling of independent, local Australian brands and larger international designer labels — as well as the odd vintage item.
"Leather blazers had recently tip-toed up the trend ladder and I was keeping an eye out for a classic, casual, and wearable jacket for my wardrobe. This structured baby caught my eye because of its brown tone, which is neutral enough it matches most things, but is something a bit different to the other black leather jackets I own. It’s my ‘no thought’ jacket, the one I grab when I am running out the door. I pair it with everything; over collared shirts, mini dresses, and with singlets and baggy jeans."
Pema, Style & Living Editor
"I was ordering a few items from Everlane and realised I could score free international shipping if I just met a certain amount — it's always how they get you! So I did a quick look for something else I could grab and virtually stumbled onto these relaxed-fit pants. I figured you can't really go wrong with wide-leg black cotton pants, and the worst-case scenario would be that they become part of my extensive 'home pants' collection.
"Long story short, I couldn't be happier with them, I wear them a few times a week, friends and strangers always ask where they're from, and they're still as comfortable and versatile as the day I got them. I've washed them 10 million times and their shape has only gotten better."
"I've been trying to wear more colour, but I always feel like my extensive collection of black blazers can weigh down an otherwise vibrant outfit. So when I was op-shopping and spotted this men's Jil Sander charcoal blazer, I was intrigued.
"I had it tailored a bit and now it's my go-to, throw-on blazer that looks polished, isn't black is neutral enough to wear with just about everything, and still feels true to my style."
Alicia Vrajlal, Culture Editor
"Mustard might not seem like the colour that goes with everything but I honestly call this Uniqlo cardi my saviour because I actually do wear it all the time. Whether it's a last-minute grab when I'm running out the door to team with my T-shirt and jeans, or it's a more deliberate choice to go with a summery dress, it's a sure way to get some colour into my wardrobe — something I never thought I'd do."
Kate McGregor, Managing Editor
"The amount of money I spent on my quest for the perfect-fit jeans would likely equate to the cost of a small pony. Shameful I know, but worth it, because it led me to these unlikely suspects — a pair of $89.95 denim blues from Zara.
The cut is all time — high-waisted with a straight-but-slightly-tapered leg, skimming just below the ankle. And the classic blue wash combined with the medium weight material allows them to transcend seasons. I wear them more than anything else in my wardrobe — at least three or four times a week. I hope they last a lifetime."
Zahra Campbell-Avenell, Head of Editorial
"I’ve been on the hunt for a pair of cute sandals for ages – a pair that’s utilitarian and comfy but also not…you know, ugly. Comfy sandals unfortunately usually only come in the brand of ugly in that’s not cool/edgy/avant-garde ugly, but just ugly-ugly. So when I saw a pair of the cult-favourite Arizona Love pearl sandals on a stylish co-worker, I knew I was onto something.
"Now, halfway through summer, they’ve become the most-worn item in my wardrobe (cost per wear, baby!) — and can easily be dressed up or down. I’ve worn them to do my grocery shop, at beach hangs and out for fancy dinners, and I don’t care if the pearlcore trend dies, I know I’ll continue wearing them for many summers to come."