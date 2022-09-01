Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In September 2022

If there's one word that sums up all of Stan's new additions this September, it's drama. The streaming service will be serving up tea in many forms. Take its original series Bali 2002 — the four-part show follows everyday-people-turned-heroes in the aftermath of the Bali bombings (and it stars Bridgerton favourite Claudia Jessie).
Or look at Last Light, a book-turned-TV-show that imagines what the world would look like if we were in a dystopic codependent relationship with the oil industry (totally not rooted in any reality at all, obviously). The Serpent Queen is a brand new series starring Samantha Morton — it's an American period drama about the life of Catherine de' Medici.
For those of us who enjoy rewatching comfort movies, might I suggest classics like Maid In Manhattan, Hitch and The Perks Of Being A Wallflower?
September 1
Trauma: Season 1
Blind Ambition
TikTok, Boom
Bloods: Season 2, Part 2, Episodes 6-10
House of Ho: Season 2, Episodes 4 - 6
Croods Family Tree: Season 1, Episodes 20 - 26
Love You Like That
Darklands
Beat
September 2
The Resort: Season 1, Episode 8
City on a Hill: Season 3, Episode 5
The Mighty Ones: Season 2, Episodes 1 - 10
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 8
Drag Race Philippines Untucked: Season 1, Episode 4
September 3
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 6
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 4
September 4
Raising Kanan: Season 2, Episode 4
September 5
September 6
Weight of Gold
September 7
Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episode 5
September 8
Last Light: Season 1
September 9
City on a Hill: Season 3, Episode 6
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 9
Drag Race Philippines Untucked: Season 1, Episode 5
September 10
American Gigolo: Season 1, Episode 1
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 7
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 5
September 11
The Serpent Queen: Season 1, Episode 1
Raising Kanan: Season 2, Episode 5
September 12
Vladimir Putin: Power, Greed, Obsession
September 13
The Queen Of Versailles
September 14
Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episode 6
September 15
Flee
September 16
City on a Hill: Season 3, Episode 7
The Sect: Season 1
Clifford the Big Red Dog (2019): Season 1
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 10
Drag Race Philippines Untucked: Season 1, Episode 6
A Life In Ten Pictures: Season 1
September 17
American Gigolo: Season 1, Episode 2
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 8
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 6
September 18
Raising Kanan: Season 2, Episode 6
The Serpent Queen: Season 1, Episode 2
September 19
David Beckham: Infamous
September 20
When We Were Kings (1996)
September 21
New Amsterdam: Season 5, Episode 1
Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episode 7
September 22
Home Economics: Season 3, Episode 1
September 23
City on a Hill: Season 3, Episode 8
September 24
American Gigolo: Season 1, Episode 3
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 7
September 25
Bali 2002
September 26
Nascar: Lead Legacy
Circus: Season 7, Episode 9
September 27
Machete (2010)
September 28
New Amsterdam: Season 5, Episode 2
Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episode 8
Ghosts: Season 3
September 29
Amsterdam Undercover: Season 2
Home Economics: Season 3, Episode 2
September 30
Ramy: Season 3
Paddles The Huggable Polar Bear: Season 1, Part 3
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 1: Episodes 19 - 24
We Hunt Together: Season 1
