Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In September 2022

Maggie Zhou
Image supplied by Stan.
If there's one word that sums up all of Stan's new additions this September, it's drama. The streaming service will be serving up tea in many forms. Take its original series Bali 2002 — the four-part show follows everyday-people-turned-heroes in the aftermath of the Bali bombings (and it stars Bridgerton favourite Claudia Jessie).
Or look at Last Light, a book-turned-TV-show that imagines what the world would look like if we were in a dystopic codependent relationship with the oil industry (totally not rooted in any reality at all, obviously). The Serpent Queen is a brand new series starring Samantha Morton — it's an American period drama about the life of Catherine de' Medici.
For those of us who enjoy rewatching comfort movies, might I suggest classics like Maid In Manhattan, Hitch and The Perks Of Being A Wallflower?
Every day this month, new titles will be dropping on Stan. Here's a rundown of all the TV shows and movies to have on your radar!

September 1

Trauma: Season 1
Blind Ambition
TikTok, Boom
Bloods: Season 2, Part 2, Episodes 6-10
House of Ho: Season 2, Episodes 4 - 6
Croods Family Tree: Season 1, Episodes 20 - 26
Love You Like That
Darklands
Beat

September 2

The Resort: Season 1, Episode 8
City on a Hill: Season 3, Episode 5
The Mighty Ones: Season 2, Episodes 1 - 10
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 8
Drag Race Philippines Untucked: Season 1, Episode 4
Tag
Littlest Pet Shop: Season 4
Scooby-Doo! Shaggy's Showdown
My Girl (1991)
My Girl 2

September 3

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 6
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 4
Hitch (2005)
Snatch: Seasons 1 - 2
Snatch (2000)

September 4

Raising Kanan: Season 2, Episode 4
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

September 5

The Nun
Games People Play

September 6

Weight of Gold
Wild Things

September 7

The Dark Knight Rises
Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episode 5
The Predators

September 8

Last Light: Season 1
House of Ho: Season 2, Episodes 7 - 10
Floodland: Season 1
The Next Step: Season 6 & 7
The Next Step Live: The Movie
Taking the Next Step: Season 1 & 2

September 9

City on a Hill: Season 3, Episode 6
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 9
Drag Race Philippines Untucked: Season 1, Episode 5
Get Smart
Smallfoot
Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright
The Smurfs 2
The Smurfs
Smurfs: The Lost Village
September 10

American Gigolo: Season 1, Episode 1
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 7
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 5
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes 2: A Game Of Shadows
Batman: Hush

September 11

The Serpent Queen: Season 1, Episode 1
Raising Kanan: Season 2, Episode 5
Lego DC Shazam!: Magic And Monsters

September 12

Vladimir Putin: Power, Greed, Obsession
Quo Vadis, Aida?
A Gun In Each Hand
You're Killing Me Susana

September 13

The Queen Of Versailles
Layer Cake
Three Floors
A Horrible Woman

September 14

Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episode 6
Shooter: Seasons 1 - 3
Supernatural: The Animation: Season 1

September 15

Flee
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies Justice League Vs. Teen Titans Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

September 16

City on a Hill: Season 3, Episode 7
The Sect: Season 1
Clifford the Big Red Dog (2019): Season 1
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 10
Drag Race Philippines Untucked: Season 1, Episode 6
A Life In Ten Pictures: Season 1
17 Again
Lego Scooby-Doo!: Haunted Hollywood
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2

September 17

American Gigolo: Season 1, Episode 2
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 8
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 6
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon's European Vacation
Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

September 18

Raising Kanan: Season 2, Episode 6
The Serpent Queen: Season 1, Episode 2
A Gentle Creature
What Will People Say

September 19

David Beckham: Infamous
Zodiac
Angels Wear White
A Woman's Name

September 20

When We Were Kings (1996)
The Shallows
Any Day Now
Like A Cat On A Highway
September 21

New Amsterdam: Season 5, Episode 1
Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episode 7
Licence To Wed

September 22

Home Economics: Season 3, Episode 1
Pan
Bad Santa
Maid In Manhattan

September 23

City on a Hill: Season 3, Episode 8
A Star Is Born
Earth To Echo
Drag Race Philippines Untucked: Season 1, Episode 7
I Promise You Anarchy

September 24

American Gigolo: Season 1, Episode 3
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 7
Crazy Rich Asians
Batman: The Killing Joke

September 25

Bali 2002
The Serpent Queen: Season 1, Episode 3 The Third Murder
Rosemari (Framing Mom)

September 26

Nascar: Lead Legacy
Circus: Season 7, Episode 9
Daddy Day Care
Casablanca Beats
Made In Italy (2018)

September 27

Machete (2010)
Cocaine Cowboys
Sparrows

September 28

New Amsterdam: Season 5, Episode 2
Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episode 8
Ghosts: Season 3
My Son

September 29

Amsterdam Undercover: Season 2
Home Economics: Season 3, Episode 2
Elysium

September 30

Ramy: Season 3
Paddles The Huggable Polar Bear: Season 1, Part 3
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 1: Episodes 19 - 24
We Hunt Together: Season 1
The Legend Of Tarzan (2016)
The To Do List
Drag Race Philippines Untucked: Season 1, Episode 8
