The series takes an even darker turn when all the expectant mothers are pulled into an impromptu meeting by the police. They are encouraged to sign NDAs for their "security and protection" but it turns out that they – and their future offspring – will be closely monitored by the government. Surveillance cameras are installed on every street corner and Facebook posts from some of the women detailing what they have been through are immediately taken down, the accounts later blocked. It's a total media blackout. Cassie's mother, child psychologist Dr Susannah Zellaby (Keeley Hawes), has been enlisted by the police to help the women cope psychologically. After the meeting she bumps into local police boss, DCI Paul Haynes (Max Beesley), while having a cigarette and apologises for the "bad habit". He tells her: "Free country, last time I looked." She retorts with a glare: "Well, that's a matter of opinion."