Rent: $2,100. I rent a two-bedroom apartment just outside Melbourne CBD. It's part of a big multi-complex building and has 54 floors with excellent facilities. I am very lucky to have access to two fully equipped gyms, two heated rooftop pools, a sauna, a games room, a theatre room and so on. My apartment is only a couple of years old, so the occupancy level is very low, meaning that the facilities are usually available for use.

Mortgage: $2,000 (covered by my rental income, above)

Personal Loan: $3,600 (I pay off $224 each month).

Other Debt: I’ve finally paid off my HECS (as of a year ago) and I sold my car when I moved to Melbourne so I have no car-related expenses.

Private Health Insurance: $262 ($122 for me, $140 for my mum).

House Insurance: $134

Internet: $79

Netflix: $16.99 (I still use my old Hinge match’s accounts for Disney+, Stan and Binge!).

Spotify: $11.99

Gym: I’m pretty lucky to have two gyms in my apartment complex so I don’t pay anything extra for a gym membership.

Woolworths Membership: $15. I don’t actually use this for myself, but this allows me to order my mum’s groceries online and have them delivered. She lives interstate and doesn’t drive, so this is convenient.

Monthly Human Appeal Australia Donation: $50

CommPocket Investing: $110. I'm very new to the investing world!

Mum: My mum is retired and I cover most of her expenses, which is probably between $500 to $800 each month (varying if there are bills that month). I also have an auto transfer set up for her to receive $300 every fortnight when I get paid, so $600 each month. I also send $300 each month to help some family members in Bangladesh.