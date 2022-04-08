At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Allow us to cast your mind back. You’re getting ready for a night on the town, glass of cheap rosé in hand, The Black Eyed Peas (Fergie era) softly playing in the background as you apply your Maybelline Great Lash mascara. You're taking your time because you already know what you're wearing. It was a simpler time, after all, punctuated by a single piece of ruched, sometimes metallic, bit of clothing that we thought we'd never be without the Sass & Bide 'Rat' legging. Well, we pause to reminisce because these pants, in all their snug, stretchy glory, are Back. In. Stock.
Now, if you're not all that familiar with these cult classics, let us tell you that they were everywhere. Launching in 2008, the leggings became an instant hit by the designer duo Heidi Middleton and Sarah-Jane Clarke. And with patent iterations and various colourways released over time, they stuck around through to around 2011.
So, what did the trend look like? Don't be fooled by the distinctly un-chic name, these pants were sleek as hell. The epitome of '00s cool and surprisingly versatile, they were coveted for their capacity to be dressed down with a button-down shirt and easily dressed up with the right accessories — a metal choker and peep-toe heels, of course. But what really set them apart from the other trends of that bygone era, was their comfort.
They weren't just any pair of leggings. Their bodycon shape elongated the leg, while the elasticated pull-on waistband ensured maximum comfort — no unbuttoned jeans at the dinner table necessary. With 2010s fashion hardly known for its functionality, a pair of pants that were as flattering and easy to style as they were comfy, was everything. After a big night out, you could kick off your stilettos, lazily rub a Neutrogena makeup wipe over your panda eyes and fall right asleep on the couch.
And with ruching becoming a major trend once again, it's no wonder the local label has chosen to revive this faded away favourite. In their second coming, we're happy to report that the leggings are more or less true to their original condition — we just might be wearing them a little differently. To bring them into 2022, we recommend pairing them with an oversized t-shirt or knitwear and flats to channel a grandmillennial aesthetic.
You could also replace your winter tights with these, layering them under skirts and dresses to wear with your favourite boots. Or, if you're feeling daring, channel your inner Club Kid with a corset and platforms.
They're now available to shop now at Sass & Bide, so get back on the horse (or rat, should we say) to re-join the revival. But if you are keen to revisit this old favourite, heed this author's warning and for the love of all that is holy, cold wash these babies, and avoid the dryer should you not want to make the same mistakes.