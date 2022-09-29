At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
October marks the halfway point of spring, which brings with it the perfect opportunity to refine our new season wardrobes, skincare kits and living spaces as we prepare for the warmer months ahead.
We’re packing away our heavy denim and chunky knits to make room for crisp linen separates and the coloured cut-out pieces saved to our Pinterest boards. Replacing the rich moisturiser that saved our skin in winter with a lightweight version, and finding the ultimate bronzer and cheek tint is now a high priority. And as for our homes… Two words: coloured glassware, particularly vintage-style vessels that'll hold all our flower market hauls.
Below, the Refinery29 Australia team shares the items they’re investing in for the month of October. Use it as inspiration for your own need-to-buy list, or shop the exact matches!