An essential of the great interior boom of 2020 was undoubtedly the rise of statement glassware. Bold in both colourways and shapes, the trend was part of a larger shift towards the Grandmillennial interiors aesthetic that took over our homes (and wardrobes). So as we once again become hyperaware of our spaces — and the magic of an evening dinner is dampened by our adjacent WFH stations — we’re looking to quality pieces of glass and stemware that work wonder to inject some fun into our everyday living.