10:20am — My favourite heels broke, so last week I dropped them off at the cobbler, begging him to fix them for me. He told me that the outlook was grim, but I left them with him anyway to see what he could do. Today, I head out to pick them up. They charge me $65. Back in the office, I try them on. It seems like the fix didn't work. Defeated and sad, I put my original shoes back on. Even though it didn't work, I'm glad I tried. $65