10:30am — I’m currently going through an obsession with the clothing brand, Aje. I’ve bought items from them every release! I ring Mum to see where she's at and ask her to meet us at the Aje flagship store in Sydney. My mum, sister and I all go absolutely crazy in store, trying on everything. We end up settling on some cute crop tops. Mum gets the same one as me — she absolutely rocks it! I foot the bill for the three of us — $465. My love language is definitely giving gifts. Just let me buy you things, please! $465