These podcasts are not what I enjoy, though. Comedy and entertainment podcasts are explicitly engaging – that’s why I listen to them in my waking hours too. This seemingly goes against the rubric of a sleep aid. But they, too, can be useful in their own way. "If you have something on your mind or you are worrying about something," Lindsay adds, "then an interesting or entertaining podcast (such as a comedy podcast) can help to distract you from whatever you are worrying about." The idea is that you might fall asleep if you are not thinking about other worries. She points out that there are potential positives and scenarios in which each of these may be useful, "however for people struggling with ongoing poor sleep it is not advised to listen to anything at all when trying to sleep."