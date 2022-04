Can Your Love Language Impact Your Relationship With Money?

Try to keep tabs on how much you're spending by forcing yourself to physically write out your comings and goings. The physical act of laying it all out might be confronting, but it's important to live within your means and this method might push you to acknowledge your own spending habits. We recommend opting for a simple but effective budgeting method that requires this kind of detail, like the 50-30-20 solution that splits your income into needs, wants and future goals. Since you might feel the most secure when you can see your money, things like old-school piggy banking might benefit you, too.