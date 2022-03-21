Get Fired Up For Aries Season With These 15 Unique Gift Ideas

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
"Aries season marks the beginning of autumn, which is why it’s a time of change," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. "All of the Aries bbs out there are passionate peeps." Facts! Thought they could work on those simmering tempers, there's plenty to love about the rams in our lives.
In the spirit of the first fire sign of the zodiac, we've come out guns blazing with a heap of birthday gift ideas that'll cheer up your Aries friend — not that anything could ever kill their party vibe. From retro roller skates that play to their active, at-times restless energy to chic aromatherapy products to help soothe them, here are 15 thoughtful birthday presents for your beloved Aries.