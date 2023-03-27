A Week In Randwick, Sydney, As A Program Manager On $132,000

8:30pm — Disaster strikes! My dryer looks like it might be snatched out from under me! The seller messages me to say she’s had lots of requests and someone has offered more money. I think they’re moving on the weekend and need it gone ASAP. We can’t get there until Saturday, but I offer to match the other buyer and pay $50 more. She agrees and we make a plan. The dryer will be $850, but considering new ones are about $1,500 and it’s only a year old, I still think good value. A seller also messaged me back about a fridge and luckily it’s in the same area as the dryer, so we'll just pick that up on Saturday morning too. It should be $400.