A Week In Randwick, Sydney, As A Program Manager On $132,000

8:30am — My calves are super tight, so I use my foam roller to roll them out. While I do that, I sort out my finances on my phone as I got paid a couple of days ago. Auto transfers have already gone out for rent, household bills, groceries, charity donations and shared savings (covered in monthly expenses), so today, I transfer money over for maternity leave savings , pay off my credit card ($670 from joint account for shared costs, $797.68 for own costs) and pay my own savings. I usually also transfer $500 to my Qantas Frequent Flyer card as I use that as my 'spending money' each month (which covers food, transport, meals, etc.). But because I spent barely anything last month, I don't need to. Until January this year, I was putting extra money into my super but I pulled it back and diverted it to my maternity savings as I need a bit of a buffer to 'pay' myself when I'm on unpaid leave . Plus I had already reached my super goal of $100,000.