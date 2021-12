I Had A Stroke At 20 Because Of The Pill

If I’d known the risks, I would have realised what was happening to me sooner. I sometimes wonder whether gender bias in healthcare negatively impacted my care and the historic clinical decisions leading up to it. Would I have been taken more seriously had I been a 30-year-old professional man during that first visit to the GP? Would more research have been done into the combined contraceptive pill if it were taken by men? These are terrifying questions to confront but ones that desperately need to be asked, because until medicine is free of inequality and we as a nation are well-informed of all of our contraceptive options and their side effects, women like me will continue to be at risk of stroke, and that simply isn’t good enough."