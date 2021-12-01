I Had A Stroke At 20 Because Of The Pill

Bar the horrendous pain and casual brush with death, I had a fantastic time in the hospital. I loved having banter with the nurses, I caught up with family – including my mother, who spent the whole time curled up on a camp bed next to mine – and was brought three square meals a day. But I was relieved to be discharged before my 21st birthday. Nothing was going to stop me from partying, even if it was like an 80-year-old. The lights were dimmed, everyone spoke in hushed tones and I was home by 9.30pm but I got to wear a nice dress, do my hair and makeup, and the umbrella enjoyed a rare night in.