Is There Really A “Best” Place To Work?

Dr Rousseau agrees that it’s very gratifying to be able to truly be yourself in all facets of life and especially at work. But in traditional white-collar careers, it’s often hard to let your personality shine — and it's even more complicated for those with marginalised identities. “The corporate model has changed people’s behaviour and led them to behave in more narrow ways,” Dr Rousseau points out. “You talk a certain way to the authorities, you interact with the customer in a certain way, you put on your game face.” However, just knowing that job crafting and the ability to show up as your authentic self are going to make you happy in your job doesn't mean it'll be the driving factor behind seeking out your next one. There's one giant benefit from our work that outshines others: compensation.