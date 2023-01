Is There Really A “Best” Place To Work?

Dr Rousseau brings up a study about this from Dan Cable, a professor of organisational behaviour at London Business School, who tested out three different approaches on groups of new hires in a call centre located in India. The first group received the standard onboarding that the company was already using, the next received the same plus a speech from the owner about their philanthropic efforts in the community, and the third group was asked to show up as their real, authentic selves at work. They said to the workers, “you're going to be on the phone and you're going to be talking to clients and customers, and you be you,” Dr Rousseau says of the study. “You be you in a way that you feel brings real value and expresses who you are in your interaction.” After six months, the third group had the least amount of turnover.