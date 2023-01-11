Is There Really A “Best” Place To Work?

Dr. Rousseau says that there are plenty of things that can make a company a good place to work that don’t necessarily show up in reviews on a website. The first is “job crafting,” which happens when one has the agency to change the nature of their work to reflect their interests. For example, a writer may choose to only cover topics that personally interest them, a teacher may get creative with their assignments and lessons, a fitness instructor may create an itinerary for classes they would want to take themselves. “You, as an incumbent in the job, are creating or changing features of the job,” she says. “One of the things that we find is that when people have room to craft their jobs, performance is higher as rated by their manager.” When people are allowed more creative freedom over their jobs — whether in a creative field or not — Dr. Rousseau says they’re more likely to introduce new meaning to the job.