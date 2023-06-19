Mortgage: $3,993. I am a single parent with two kids. I have a new partner but we don’t live together.

Credit Card: My credit card usually has $5,000 on it, which I pay off in full each month.

Joint Account: My ex-partner and I both pay $3,500/month into a joint account which is for the kid's expenses. This covers school fees, extracurriculars, sports, and all things kids related. This also includes future funds for the kids’ high school education.

Other Contributions: I also contribute $1,500 to my new partner each month for staying over at theirs about half the time (when I don’t have the kids).

Phone: $60

NBN: $75

Health Insurance: $200

Home Insurance: $150

Car Insurance: $100. I do not own a car but I borrow my dad’s and cover the running costs.

Utilities: $200

Fuel: $300

Groceries: $600

Entertainment/Eating Out: $1,500