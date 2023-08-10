16 Plus-Sized Creators Who Are Making TikTok A More Inclusive Space

ADVERTISEMENT
You know that saying ‘you can’t be what you can’t see’? Well, it’s true. It’s not hyperbolic to say that fat TikTok creators have altered my brain chemistry. I’ve been fat for most of my life and it wasn’t until my FYP served me people in larger bodies talking about their experiences and sharing the way they live their lives proudly and unapologetically that I was able to start giving myself permission to do the same, like buying my first bikini and booking a trip to Bali.
If you’re unfamiliar with FatTok then, welcome. Welcome to the place where we give the finger to fatphobia, ditch diets, talk about what it’s really like to live in a larger body and do whatever the fuck we want.
Fat liberation and activism have reached new heights thanks to TikTok. Before the app, there were of course fat bloggers and fat Instagram influencers who pioneered in the space and moved the conversation around fat acceptance forward. But thanks to TikTok, the curated grids and aesthetic, heavily filtered posts have been replaced with stripped-back, quick and dirty content. This real, raw revolution has provided a platform for more honest conversation and creation by all subcultures, but particularly the fat community.
Fat creators don’t just share cute outfits anymore (although we still love to see it). They’re confronting misconceptions, co-opting trending sounds to talk about issues impacting fat people, and shattering stereotypes. We’ve finally even reached the point where some fat creators talk about their bodies and experience as a larger person in the world, while others simply create content in their niche (i.e. baking, dancing, craft, BookTok) with no discussion of their body at all.
Through their activism and creativity, fat creators on TikTok are are challenging societal expectations, dismantling harmful narratives, advocating for inclusivity, and demanding a more accepting and diverse world. The impact of their work reaches far beyond the app, touching the lives of millions who have struggled with body image (and haven’t we all?). By amplifying their voices and celebrating their talents, we can create a society where all bodies are respected, represented, and celebrated. It's time to rewrite the rules and embrace the beauty of every body, both on TikTok and off it. Especially when you consider that the average Australian woman is considered “plus-size”.
Here’s a round-up of plus-size TikTok creators we love to watch. Of course, this is not an exhaustive list by any stretch, with literally millions of legends doing their thing on TikTok all day, every day. If we’ve missed your favourite creator, blame the algorithm! And then tell us in the comments below, so we can follow them too.