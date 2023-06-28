The Fat Spectrum Gives Us Crucial Language For Relative Size Privilege

I personally have found myself at many different points on the fatness spectrum and felt the privileges and burdens of each one. I do not have lived experience as a superfat or infinifat. Recognising where you fall on the fatness spectrum and your weight/size privilege doesn’t take away from the pain or negative experiences you have faced, but it does help to make space for those who are more marginalised. If I had a dollar for every straight-size person who has said to me, “I never thought about towels not being long enough to fit larger people”, I could fund my business for many years into the future. It’s not about chastising them for not knowing or thinking about it, it’s about creating awareness and a framework for which to share the needs of those most maligned.