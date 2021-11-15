The Real Reason You Avoid Looking At Your Credit Card Statement

After we created an exposure pyramid for her and spoke about her financial trauma growing up, we were able to pinpoint where the desire to overspend came from: She lacked choice of buying things when she was younger and felt deprived. Now that she was making over a six-figure income, she never wanted to tell herself no. Now, she’s no longer making impulse purchases, she’s improving her credit score by paying off her debt (on time) and isn’t ashamed of logging in and seeing her bank balance (which is increasing by the way!). And you can experience the same, but remember these changes do take time and that’s totally okay, too.