For those of us who could never even dream of attending the Met Gala, the most fun is undoubtedly watching the costumed celebrities walking up the grand staircase cum red carpet. The first Monday in May (or, for us Aussies, Tuesday) might officially be the day A-listers descend on The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, but for us, it's a day spent being glued to our screens enjoying (and critiquing) the Met Gala fashion.
Each year, the list of attendees is kept under lock and key, with the event's co-chairs and official Vogue red carpet hosts usually being announced ahead of time. As for the rest of the guest list, it's largely up to leaks and speculation, as one of the big spectacles of the Met Gala is the surprise that comes with watching each celebrity arrive in their costume.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
This year's theme is ‘Garden of Time’. Just like every year before it, this year's gala is a celebration of the Costume Institute’s annual spring exhibition, which for 2024, is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’. For an idea of exactly how that will translate into the actual outfits, watch our explainer video below.
@refinery29au Dystopian theme 🤝 fashion girlies #metgala #metgala2024 #metgalatheme #themet #gardenoftime #metgalafashion #metgalaoutfits ♬ original sound - Refinery29 Australia
Ahead, we let you in on exactly who is already confirmed for the 2024 Met Gala and who the rumour mill is pretty sure will be there. (Take it with a grain of salt though, yeah?).
How Is The Met Gala Guest List Decided?
Though we may not know every person who will attend the Met Gala ahead of time, we do know a little bit about who will usually be on the guest list. According to Vogue, roughly 450 people attend the gala each year. That number is made up of influential people like politicians, celebrities, and the who’s who of the tech and creative industries.
Every single person on the list must receive a tick of approval from American Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, and if you ever watched the 2016 documentary The First Monday In May, you'll know that the list and seating charts are pored over in exhaustive detail.
Who Is Definitely Attending The 2024 Met Gala?
Though details on who precisely will be attending are slim, there are a few people we definitely know will be in attendance. Back in February, Wintour named four co-chairs for this year's event: Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya. Frankly, knowing that Zendaya will be attending in a presumably Law Roach-styled outfit is enough to sustain us until we're able to view the red carpet, but we do know of a few other attendees.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
In addition to the co-chairs, Vogue has also confirmed who will be hosting the live red carpet streams. Actor Gwendoline Christie, producer and actor La La Anthony, and model Ashley Graham will be hosting the live stream. Meanwhile, Emma Chamberlain is once again taking on the carpet as Vogue’s special correspondent to interview attendees as they ascend the stairs.
As for celebrities who have confirmed they'll be attending, well, details are slim. Over the weekend, at the launch of Fenty Beauty's new Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation, Rihanna told E! News that she would be attending the event. "I'm coming in as an extra this year," she said. "I'm coming for dinner." Rihanna also enthused that her outfit would be "really, like chill", and laughed that she knows everyone will think she's lying, but she isn't. Rihanna is quite well known for arriving at the tail end of the red carpet, so hopefully we will catch a glimpse of her outfit before she enters the event.
Who Might Be Attending The 2024 Met Gala?
There is always plenty of speculation about who will be attending the Met Gala, and with the event now only a few days away, that speculation is definitely heightening.
In the past day alone, Page Six reported that Taylor Swift would be attending the event for the first time since 2016, but People quickly refuted this, saying she wouldn't be attending as she is focusing on the European leg of her tour.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
It's also been widely speculated whether Beyoncé will be attending this year, following the hugely successful release of her latest album, Cowboy Carter. Vogue even dedicated an entire article to predicting what she should wear if she were to hypothetically attend. The same can be said for Sydney Sweeney attending the Met Gala for 2024, though she has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours (she told People, "maybe, maybe not").
This year, TikTok is the lead sponsor for the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition, so we're also expecting more than a few TikTokers to be on the list alongside the celebrities. As for exactly who will attend, only time will tell!