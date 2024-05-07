Who Will Win MasterChef Australia 2024?

Warning: Potential spoilers ahead. We're already settling into season 16 of MasterChef Australia — and it's the wholesome return we were hoping for, with home cooking front and centre. As 22 contestants battle it out, we'll watch on as plenty of cooks crack under the pressure and get sent home, which is only set to continue as we pursue who will don the final crown.
But while there are plenty of weeks to go, it seems that the winner of the 2024 season of MasterChef Australia might have already been leaked. Warning: Potential spoilers ahead.
Who Wins <i>MasterChef Australia</i> 2024?
Sportsbet odds have officially dropped and there's a clear winner amongst the odds — Nat Thaipun.
A proud Australian-born Thai woman, Nat currently tops the betting odds as most likely to win at $2.00.
Following behind her are Josh Perry at $4.33 and Harry Butterfield at $6.00, with the rest of the contestants trailing far behind.
While it's not a foolproof method of determining a winner, the fact that Nat is miles ahead of her competition in the betting odds, combined with her stellar performance on the show, is certainly a recipe for a winner!
Who Is The Rumoured Winner Of <i>MasterChef Australia</i>, Nat Thaipun?
Nat Thaipun is a 28-year-old from Victoria and prior to her time on MasterChef Australia, worked as a barista. Raised as traditionally Thai, Nat spoke the language and longs to keep her connection to Thai culture and family traditions alive.
She's passionate about breaking cultural stigmas and hopes that the MasterChef kitchen will "provide the opportunity to represent her culture through her food, personality and style."
Outside of the kitchen, Nat loves snowboarding, skateboarding, surfing and skydiving, and she's adorned with more than 90 tattoos. So essentially, she's far cooler than us.
What Are The Full Betting Odds For MasterChef Australia?
At the time of writing, the betting odds for MasterChef Australia are as follows:
- Nat Thaipun — 2.00
- Josh Perry — 4.33
- Harry Butterfield — 6.00
- Stephen Dennis — 8.50
- Savindri Perera — 10.00
- Josh Clarke — 13.00
- Gillian Dinh — 15.00
- Darrsh Clarke — 17.00
- Lourdes Leschen — 17.00
- Sumeet Saigal — 19.00
- Juan De La Cruz Torales Villarreal — 21.00
- David Tan — 26.00
- Snezana Calic — 26.00
- Mimi Wong — 29.00
- Khristian Walker — 31.00
- Lachlan Whittle — 34.00
- Sue Bazely — 34.00
- Alex Crisp — 41.00
- Lily Davies — 41.00
