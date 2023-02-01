At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Lingerie that reflects a wider range of skin tones is still frustratingly hard to find. Many mainstream brands continue to offer just one or two slightly different variations of beige across dozens of “nude”-coloured styles.
Only in recent years have lingerie brands
gotten the memo that there's a need and market for nude lingerie that caters to different complexions. It comes off the back of a movement that has finally seen more foundation shades, nude shoes and even bandaids available in more colours to better represent our society.
As a woman of colour myself, I've often been frustrated in the shopping centre, thumbing through clothing racks and piles for a bra in my skin tone. I've often had to resort to just a safe black or white bra because of the lack of options over the years, and know the significance of the slow shift towards more colour options that actually make me feel seen and represented.
The whole point of a nude bra is for it to not be seen, so wearing one that blends into the skin ensures that it isn't visible under tight or sheer clothes and more importantly, makes the wearer feel confident and comfortable.
Ahead, find out where you can find great, everyday lingerie for a range of skin tones.
