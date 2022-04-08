I Tried ‘Hand Slugging’ & It Made A Huge Difference To My Dry Skin

Before, my hands looked dry and deflated — the skin so rough and dehydrated, it wouldn't bounce back when I gave it a pinch. I can't deny that hand slugging has made the skin on the back of my hands a lot more supple and soft to the touch. It also helped with my wrinkly fingers. It's no magic wand, though: I'm a picker and my cuticles still looked a bit worse for wear. If your hands are chapped, slugging won't heal them overnight. It's also likely that the results will be relatively short-lived. I made a plan to factor hand slugging into my weekly routine for three alternate nights and found that consistency is key. One go won't transform dry skin but after three nights I noticed an impressive difference (and eventually got used to sock hands).