Over the course of its 10 episodes, Four Weddings and a Funeral did something incredible: It made me fall in love with it. This show, which got lukewarm (at best) reviews , starts off very badly. Like, the British-guys-going-to-America plot of Love Actually bad. I almost turned it off. But then, like in a rom-com when the protagonists’ mutual hate inevitably evolves into love, I stopped denying my attraction and let myself get sucked into its orbit. I don’t know why I tried to pretend I was going to do anything but binge the entire miniseries in two days. At its best, it’s an emotional rumination on thirty-something anxiety and friendship. At its worst, it’s laughably bad, but at least you’re laughing. By episode four, the funeral episode, Four Weddings had me sobbing and ready to stand outside of a window with a boombox over my head (look out for many nods to other classic rom-coms in this show) to declare my love.