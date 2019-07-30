Missandei Is Dead. Long Live Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie’s character Maya is a tricky one, though. There’s a frustratingly familiar narrative around a young, classically beautiful woman having an affair with her older, arrogant boss, and though that’s essentially where we pick up with Maya in Four Weddings, it’s not the direction that the series takes. “I really struggled with that side of her story,” she admits. “I struggled with finding a way to like her! She’s doing this awful thing, and I had to work hard at telling myself Okay, she thinks they’re in love. She’s in love with this person, and he’s telling her all of these promises. I can relate to that naivety, and just being so caught up in your emotions. I had to connect with that side of it to settle that within myself, and I think Maya is a character who wants to be good. She wants to do the right thing, but she doesn’t always know what the right thing is to do.”