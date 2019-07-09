We’ve Found Your Next Pair Of Sunglasses — & They’re A Bargain

It’s very challenging for me to buy sunglasses, because most of the more dramatic styles that I tend to gravitate toward simply won’t work with my face and nose shape. Often, I’ll find myself at the eyewear racks at Winners or another designer off-price retailer, aimlessly trying on various pairs and taking a series of poorly-lit selfies before eventually giving up.
But if you’re the type of person who doesn’t normally have this problem, and knows exactly what eyewear styles will work for you, it’s possible to find some great designer bargains online. And, because most online retailers offer generous return policies, you could always buy a few styles to try on, and only keep the pair that works best.
For the steepest discounts on designer sunglasses online, you’ll want to check out department-store websites as well as fashion e-commerce sites like Moda Operandi and Farfetch — for whatever reason, many eyewear manufacturers and optical retailers don’t have a permanent sale section on their sites, likely preferring to focus on limited-time promotions and offline deals.
Click through for three pairs of on-sale sunglasses you won’t want to miss.