The Four Weddings And A Funeral Cast Is Full Of Mindy Project Alums

Everything old is new again, such is the case for Hulu's reboot of Four Weddings and a Funeral. The 1994 movie has been lengthened into a 10-episode series for the streaming site. Beyond the title and the rough storyline (there are still four weddings and a funeral), the show is pretty unrecognizable compared to the film. The Four Weddings and a Funeral Hulu cast has different character names, different stories, and there are new characters as well. What remains is the familiar rom-com spirit and a cameo from original Four Weddings star Andie MacDowell — albeit in a new role, not as her movie character, Carrie.
The casting of the show actually changed a little bit from the show's inception. Initially former Daily Show correspondent and Booksmart star Jessica Williams was slated to play one of the lead roles, per Vulture. Her character was going to be named Jess. However, Vulture reported that the character was later renamed Maya and the role was replaced by Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei in the HBO series.
After that role was figured out, the rest of the cast settled into place, leaving viewers with the strong ensemble of characters leading the show through its classic rom-com ups and downs.