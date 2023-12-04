I have three degrees under my belt by this point, so you can say I took the scenic (and expensive!) route to get where I am now. I did my first two degrees (Bachelor of Pharmacy and Masters of Clinical Pharmacy) while living at home, so there were no money pressures at all, as the entire course was covered under HECS. As my final degree (Doctor of Medicine) required me to move interstate, my husband (then-boyfriend) and I moved out of our parents' homes and into our own place together. Money was definitely a lot tighter at that stage, as not only were we living in Sydney, but we were also trying to get by on my husband's single salary, which was about $80,000 at the time. We didn't have any financial troubles by any stretch of the imagination, but there were a couple of years where we saved very little money, until my husband got a pay rise, and I was able to pick up a part-time job while I studied. Luckily, my degree was covered under the HELP scheme, so there was nothing to pay up front.